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Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Richarlison was back in the spotlight after featuring for Spurs Under-21s against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy. It was his first appearance since the opening day of the Premier League season, when the Lilywhites suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

At Cressing Road, the 29-year-old was named in the starting line-up alongside the youngsters, with his inclusion delighting Cheltenham Town manager.

Richarlison also found the net and converted his penalty after the contest ended in a draw and went to a shootout. With Tottenham struggling to turn chances into goals, having scored just three times in the Premier League this season, the decision to leave their number nine out of the senior squad has come under scrutiny.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Tottenham made a mistake not including Richarlison in their Premier League squad and he should be in the mix.

But Inside Futbol take a look at four reasons why, despite Richarlison’s clinical display, Tottenham Hotspur did not make a mistake freezing him out of the squad.

Richarlison’s Rejected Moves Complicated Spurs’ Plans

With Roberto De Zerbi demanding total commitment to the team and his project at the start of pre-season, several players, including Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Luka Vuskovic, departed N17. Richarlison also expressed his desire to leave, but his indecision turned the exit into a drawn-out affair for Tottenham.

On deadline day, a proposed return to Everton was all but agreed between the clubs before Richarlison rejected the move, leaving Spurs with little choice but to keep him after the English transfer window had closed.

Trabzonspor subsequently came calling, but Tottenham could not negotiate a deal that made financial sense and were unwilling to push ahead, while there was interest from the United Arab Emirates.

In September, a proposed move to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama also fell through after Richarlison failed to agree personal terms, with Tottenham then being forced to accept that January would offer a better opportunity to part ways with the 29-year-old.

There is little doubt though Tottenham were prepared to let him go in the summer, but Richarlison seemingly did not see a move he wanted.

Richarlison’s Inclusion Would Have Blocked Game Time

Richarlison operated primarily on the left wing or through the middle at Tottenham, often drifting into central areas when goalscoring opportunities arose.

In the summer, Spurs invested heavily in their attack, bringing in Savio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City to share the goalscoring burden with the frontline. Savio cost £85m, while Marmoush arrived on an obligatory loan with a £60m fee agreed.

Savio has already offered a glimpse of his quality, scoring and assisting on his debut in the EFL Cup, although he is yet to make the same impact in the Premier League.

Marmoush, meanwhile, is still waiting for his first goal but has created four chances in four starts. With both new arrivals looking to establish themselves, keeping Richarlison in the Premier League squad could have made it harder for them to secure regular minutes under De Zerbi.

De Zerbi’s Project Needs No Distraction

The 29-year-old joined Tottenham in 2022 on a five-year contract, meaning he is entering the final year of his deal. As De Zerbi revealed, Richarlison was informally asked about his future at the club before making it clear that his ambitions lay elsewhere.

Over the summer, Tottenham invested more than £300m in the squad to give De Zerbi the resources for a major rebuild, bringing in two natural left-wingers and a striker to strengthen his attacking options.

Richarlison’s indecision over his future, coupled with his refusal to take a pay cut to facilitate a move to Everton, complicated Tottenham’s efforts to find him a new club. With De Zerbi seeking to build a squad fully committed to his project, keeping a player whose future lies elsewhere could have become an unnecessary distraction.

Furthermore, including Richarlison in the Premier League squad after repeatedly attempting to sell him could have undermined Tottenham’s stance on his future, weakening the message that places in De Zerbi’s plans must be earned.

Tottenham Must Prioritise Players Who Fit De Zerbi’s Long-Term Plans

At the tail end of last season, Richarlison featured in all six matches under Roberto De Zerbi as Tottenham successfully secured their Premier League status, contributing two goals and an assist during that run. He also finished the campaign as Spurs’ top scorer, but his attitude over the summer appears to have damaged his standing at the club, ultimately leading to his exclusion from the Premier League squad.

With his contract entering its final year and a potential departure looming in January or next summer, keeping Richarlison involved would make little sense if Tottenham are serious about building for the future. His presence could limit opportunities for players who are expected to form the backbone of De Zerbi’s project, while leaving the club reliant on a forward whose long-term future remains uncertain.

Having finished 17th in consecutive seasons, Tottenham supporters have been warned by a former top-flight manager that a rebuild under the Italian will take time. De Zerbi needs the space to establish his ideas and build a settled team, rather than divert attention towards a player who may not be part of the club’s plans beyond this season.

Ultimately, keeping Richarlison out of the squad gives Tottenham greater scope to develop attacking combinations and establish a core of players who can grow under the Italian tactician over the longer term.