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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has underlined the effort Noah Okafor needs to put in on the pitch to make repeated sprints down the flank for the Whites, owing to his robust build.

The Whites sit seventh in the Premier League table after recording two wins and three draws, with just one defeat, which came against Arsenal last weekend.

Okafor has started five of Leeds’ six league games so far, leads the team for dribbles per 90 minutes and even got on the scoresheet in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United last month.

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However, the 26-year-old has an unusual record, having been substituted in every game he has started this season, despite one commentator noting that he has ‘more legs than he had last year’.

Farke explained that Okafor’s height, robust build and pace are key strengths that allow him to use his physicality to get the better of opponents, but also make it more demanding for him to sustain repeated sprints over 90 minutes.

The 49-year-old stressed that he wants Okafor to give everything on the pitch, while recognising the need to substitute him when fatigue affects his ability to maintain his usual sprint output.

Farke said at a press conference: “Noah’s strengths are also playing a factor because of course he’s also a tall player, a very robust player, and a bit heavier than perhaps a lightweight winger who can handle the 90 minutes anyhow.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“So he has a big body, and to always be there for sprints is a bit more exhausting for him, but we want him to play with 100 per cent on the pitch, and we don’t want him to rest for ten minutes here or to rest for five minutes in the first half there or to take him out of the game earlier.

“We want him to give everything and, yes, on the other hand, we have to react when we get the feeling he needs to breathe a bit more and rest a bit more, and perhaps he’s cramping a little bit or can’t replicate and reproduce the amounts of sprints anymore.

“Then you have to change anyhow.”

Farke reiterated that the physical attributes come with a trade-off, explaining that Okafor’s build makes it harder for him to sustain his running output over 90 minutes compared with a lighter player.

“It’s a strength of Noah’s that he’s so robust and can be so quick, with his physicality he can also sometimes overrun players, but the price he has to pay is that he’s not like a lightweight who can run always for 90 minutes.

“Anyhow, this is what we have to accept because you can’t have everything.”

The Whites host Manchester United on Sunday, with Michael Carrick’s side desperate for a result as they travel to Elland Road, where Leeds United are yet to taste defeat this season.

Okafor, who has been praised for being ‘fully embedded’ at Leeds United, is likely to retain his starting berth on the flank.