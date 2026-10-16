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Nottingham Forest attacker Dan Ndoye has highlighted Oliver Glasner’s trophy winning track record as a source of confidence that the Tricky Trees can be in the hunt for silverware.

Glasner took charge at the City Ground during the summer following Vitor Pereira’s departure, arriving after a productive spell at Crystal Palace, where he guided the Eagles to FA Cup and Conference League triumphs.

Upon taking charge, the Austrian emerged as the Premier League’s second-highest-paid manager, underlining Nottingham Forest’s ambition to secure silverware under his leadership.

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However, Glasner’s early tenure has yet to deliver the desired results, with the Tricky Trees managing just one win in their opening six league fixtures and sitting 15th in the Premier League table.

The Midlands outfit also suffered an early cup setback, seeing their EFL Cup campaign come to an end in the first round following a defeat to Leeds United back in August.

Nevertheless, Ndoye remains encouraged by Glasner’s methods, stressing that the Austrian’s guidance can help Nottingham Forest improve both individually and collectively.

The 25-year-old also pointed to Glasner’s previous trophy winning pedigree as a reason for greater confidence within the squad, believing his achievements reinforce their belief in the work being done and their ambition to lift silverware.

Trophy won With 2. Liga LASK Linz Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt FA Cup Crystal Palace Conference League Crystal Palace Community Shield Crystal Palace Trophies won as a manager by Oliver Glasner

Ndoye told the BBC Radio Nottinghamshire: “There are a lot of things to learn from him and every day I try to listen to everything he says.

“With this type of coach, we can really step up as players and as a club.

“To be able to win trophies is what we work for as players and we can see that he has won already in the past.

“It makes us even more confident that everything that we do is to try and have that.

“We have full confidence in the work that we do.”

Ndoye was linked with a move away from the City Ground during the summer window, but Glasner ruled it out after deciding that he is a key part of the project, a vote of confidence that ultimately saw the Swiss international stay put.

That faith has been reflected in Ndoye’s involvement this season, with the winger starting every Premier League fixture so far and scoring twice.

Former defender Dominic Wuillemin noted that Ndoye has improved in every aspect of his game following his recent run of form.

Nottingham Forest are set to host Arsenal at the City Ground on Sunday, with Glasner’s men looking to put their recent league struggles behind them.