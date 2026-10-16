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Legendary former boss Fabio Capello is of the opinion that Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade needs a player beside him who will make runs behind the opposition defenders.

Newcastle proved willing to let Woltemade head elsewhere to rediscover his best this season and he signed for Juventus on a loan deal with no option to buy.

Woltemade garnered praise from former Italy international Alessandro Del Piero for his ability to hold the ball up, which he believes will help Juventus and an ex-Bianconeri star claimed that the Magpies loanee is not a classic striker.

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However, the German forward failed to impress journalist Matteo Dotto, who stated that Woltemade is nowhere near the standard of Juventus historically, with former striker Luca Toni revealing that he is not impressed with Woltemade’s goal-getting ability.

The Serie A giants also signed Randal Kolo Muani, who has been leading the line for them, but on Thursday, Luciano Spalletti gave the Newcastle loanee a start against Celta Vigo in the Europa League.

Celta Vigo took an early lead in the first-half, but it was Woltemade who brought Juventus back into the game with his strike in the second-half, leaving substitute Kolo Muani to score the winner in injury time.

Capello stressed that he saw a striker in Woltemade who can hold up the ball, but feels that he needs a player beside him to make runs behind the opposition defence.

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The legendary manager was left baffled by Juventus not utilising Woltemade’s height by delivering crosses and he stressed that the Magpies forward could be used as a focal point for attack.

When asked about his assessment of Woltemade’s performance, Capelo told Sky Italia: “Woltemade? I saw a striker who can play in that role, but he needs a player around him who makes runs.

“He knows how to hold up the ball and provide a focal point for the attack.

“I did not understand why they never crossed the ball, given that they had such a tall player up front.

“The ball doesn’t always have to be played to his head; it can also be played into his feet.”

Former Juventus striker Carmine Esposito also urged Bianconeri recently to exploit Woltemade’s height and it remains to be seen whether going ahead, Spalletti will be looking to do so.

Woltemade scored his second goal of his Juventus career so far, but the Germany international is yet to score in the Serie A.