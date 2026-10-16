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Everton striker Thierno Barry has insisted that he creates plenty of goalscoring opportunities on the pitch, while addressing the scrutiny surrounding his missed chances.

The 24-year-old joined the Toffees in the summer of last year, with the Merseyside outfit investing £27m to secure his signature on a contract running until 2029.

Barry was seen as the answer to Everton’s goalscoring issues, which have regularly seen low goal returns on Merseyside.

However, the Frenchman endured a prolonged goal drought on Merseyside, with Richard Keys even dismissing Everton’s investment in the striker as a waste of money.

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Barry finally broke his duck in December last year, opening his Everton account against Nottingham Forest after a frustrating wait for his first goal in blue.

David Moyes subsequently noted that the striker has since appeared more comfortable on the pitch, and Barry went on to add seven more Premier League goals before bringing his debut campaign to a close.

During the summer window, Everton sanctioned striker Beto’s departure to Fiorentina on deadline day, but failed to secure a replacement after their pursuit of Folarin Balogun fell through at the final hurdle.

With no other recognised centre-forward arriving, the responsibility of leading the line fell squarely on Barry’s shoulders.

League played in National 3 (FRA) Challenger Pro League (BEL) Swiss Super League (SWI) La Liga (SPA) Premier League (ENG) Leagues Thierno Barry has played in

The Frenchman has rewarded that faith so far this season, emerging as Moyes’ leading scorer after dispatching six goals.

Now, Barry has stressed that his finishing has attracted criticism, but maintained that his ability to create chances is another valuable dimension of his contribution on the pitch.

The Everton star also reflected on the three-month goal drought he experienced last season, which proved a difficult spell for him to navigate.

Barry told the BBC: “People can say I miss a lot of chances, but I also create a lot of chances.

“Every fan counts on you to score goals, so imagine you didn’t score, you know, for three months like me [last season] it’s difficult.”

Everton are set to welcome Chelsea to the Hill Dickinson on Saturday, with Barry keen to help preserve Moyes’ side’s unbeaten run this season.

After six rounds of Premier League action, the Toffees occupy fifth place in the table with ten points and qualifying for Europe is sure to be the aim on Merseyside.

Everton are expected to add another striker in the January transfer window, but until then Barry will be expected to shoulder the responsibility of providing the lion’s share of goals.