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Former Fiorentina defender Pasquale Bruno has made his reservations about Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin clear while slamming La Viola’s defensive set-up.

The 24-year-old Spurs man has enjoyed regular game time at Fiorentina so far, a luxury that was hard to come by for the Romanian during his time in north London.

Dragusin has accumulated 672 minutes across eight appearances, establishing himself as one of La Viola’s most frequently deployed players this season.

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The defender has also been backed to emerge as a leader in Florence, underlining the growing expectations surrounding his role in the squad.

However, Fiorentina have endured a difficult start to the campaign, languishing in 19th place in Serie A after six rounds of fixtures, which is sparking some concerns given they had to battle to avoid being relegated last term.

Their defensive vulnerabilities have been particularly damaging, with the Tuscan outfit among the division’s most heavily conceding sides.

When assessing the defensive shortcomings of Paolo Vanoli’s side, Bruno did not shy away from voicing his frustration, questioning the credentials of Fiorentina’s defenders.

Tottenham star On loan at Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Tottenham stars on loan in Serie A

Bruno then turned his attention specifically to Dragusin and Marin Pongracic, expressing his dissatisfaction with both players.

The former Fiorentina star said on Radio Bruno (via Italian outlet LaViola.it): “Unfortunately, these guys don’t know how to defend; they’re not suited to defending.

“If I were a coach, I’d tell my players to put a lot of balls into the box.

“You saw that against Roma in the final minutes.

The former defender then called out specific names: “I don’t like Dragusin, Pongracic is too precise.”

Another former Fiorentina star, Giovanni Guerrini, has also recently criticised Dragusin’s limitations when defending in open space.

La Viola host Como in Tuscany on Sunday, giving Dragusin an opportunity to respond to the scrutiny around him, and help his side pursue a much needed positive result.

Last month, the Romanian spoke about his determination to raise his level on the pitch, an approach that will be crucial in the upcoming fixtures if he is to move closer to a permanent Tottenham exit.