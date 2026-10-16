Lars Baron/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore, currently on a season-long loan at Koln, has admitted that learning German is ‘really difficult’ but is determined to ‘ramp up’ his efforts.

The Spurs prospect joined Koln on a season-long loan in August, much to the frustration of Rangers, who had wanted him back.

Moore spent last season at Ibrox and, after a slow start, established himself as a key figure in the side, finishing the campaign with seven goals and four assists.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 19-year-old has yet to replicate that form in the Bundesliga, making three starts in four appearances, although he registered an assist on his debut against Stuttgart.

His performances have nevertheless impressed Rene Wagner, while Moore has also backed himself to thrive under pressure, having gained experience of derby football during his time in Britain.

Moore revealed that his mother encouraged him to make an effort to learn German, insisting that he should embrace the challenge rather than shy away from it.

The 19-year-old stated that he had completed his first lesson after spending the opening weeks getting everything organised and intends to step up his efforts as he looks to improve his grasp of the language.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Rangers (loan) 2025-2026 Koln (loan) 2026- Moore’s career history

However, he also admitted that German has proved difficult to learn so far, although he remains hopeful that he will gradually become more comfortable with it.

Moore said on BBC 5 Live Sport: “My mum would be fuming if I didn’t have a go, so straight away she said, ‘You need to try.’

“So I’ve had my first lesson yesterday, actually.

“The first few weeks have been really intense trying to get everything sorted, so I managed to find some time yesterday to have a lesson, and then I’m going to ramp it up and see how much I can learn.

“But it’s a really difficult language, it seems to me anyway, but I’ve never learned another language, so hopefully I’ll get used to it soon.”

The English winger’s temporary spell with the Billy Goats does not include a purchase option, meaning he is set to return to north London next summer, with his Tottenham contract running until 2030.

Moore featured for the senior side under Roberto De Zerbi in August, even registering a goal and an assist in the EFL Cup clash against Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old will now be hoping to earn another starting berth when Koln face Eintracht Frankfurt later tonight, with a victory offering them the chance to climb into the top half of the Bundesliga table.