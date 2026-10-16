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Lukas Nmecha’s options in the Bundesliga are limited due to the Leeds United forward’s high salary, amid a possible return to his homeland of Germany next summer.

In the summer of 2025, upon Leeds’ return to the Premier League, the Whites brought in Nmecha on a free transfer from Wolfsburg to bolster their attacking department.

The German striker made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds in his debut season and registered ten goal contributions, as he played his part in keeping the Whites up.

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He earned praise from former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson for his physicality and Nmecha was regularly trusted by Daniel Farke.

However, in the ongoing campaign, Farke has relied hugely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whom Jon Newsome believes to be on a different level when set against Nmecha, to start games.

Nmecha has featured in five games in the Premier League so far, but all of his outings came off the bench and the 27-year-old has managed to clock only 75 minutes so far in the league.

His contract at Leeds expires next summer and Nmecha’s agent has been looking at what options might be on the table for his client.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Nmecha has suitors in the Championship and Germany, with several clubs from the Bundesliga having him on their radar.

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, not every club in the Bundesliga would be able to afford Nmecha, meaning his options back in Germany would be limited.

The 27-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in June and Leeds are open to extending his contract, but the striker is hesitant.

Nmecha would like to be playing more football and he may not get that if he stays at Elland Road.

Leeds could lose Nmecha on a free transfer as the German will be available to sign a pre-contract deal with any club in the winter.

He arrived at Leeds with genuine concerns over his ability to stay fit, but has largely shaken off those worries.