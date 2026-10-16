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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri has shown signs of improvement at Torino, looking ‘more reactive, quicker and closer to peak physical and mental condition’ amid targeted training sessions.

Perri joined Torino on loan in the summer as he fell down the pecking order at Leeds United, with the Serie A outfit holding an option to make the move permanent.

The Leeds loanee endured a difficult start to life in Turin, making an error against Fiorentina that ultimately proved inconsequential as Torino came away with a win.

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However, he followed that up with another costly mistake against Roma, which contributed to their 2-0 defeat.

Despite those blunders, Perri retained his place between the posts under manager Ignazio Abate, who nevertheless acknowledged that the Brazilian needs to improve.

During the international break, the goalkeeper stepped up his work with Torino’s goalkeeping coaches to get himself up to speed, following a targeted training approach similar to the one that proved effective with Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The extra work now appears to be yielding results, with much better seen on the training ground from the Leeds man.

Goalkeeper Country James Trafford England Michael Zetterer Germany Alex Cairns England Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

According to Italian outlet Torino Granata, Perri has looked ‘more reactive, quicker and closer to peak physical and mental condition’.

The Brazilian shot-stopper’s progress has caught the club’s attention, with Il Toro hoping his work in the gym and the training ground will translate into stronger performances on the pitch.

With seven points from six games, Torino sit 12th in the table and need to find greater consistency to break into the top half, having won just twice all season.

Perri will hope to put his early mistakes behind him and improve his work off the line, with one Brazilian legend urging patience as the 28-year-old looks to establish himself at Torino.

Meanwhile, his parent club are seeing a different story unfold, with James Trafford looking like a great acquisition after keeping three clean sheets in seven appearances across all competitions.

As such, the future would not look promising for Perri if he returned to Elland Road.