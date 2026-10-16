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Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade has claimed that his performance against Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday is so far his best game for Juventus.

Woltemade is hoping to get his career back on track during his loan spell in Serie A with Juventus.

The German’s former coach Christian Worns has claimed that the centre forward will benefit from the move, but he has been struggling to make an impact.

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However, the Newcastle loanee’s performances have come under major scrutiny in his initial days with the Old Lady and it was suggested that Juventus will look at terminating the loan in January if he does not improve.

An Italian journalist recently claimed that the Newcastle United forward is nowhere near Juventus’ historic standards, amid Woltemade being handed a start against Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

The German repaid the Juventus boss’ faith by scoring the 58th-minute equaliser in the game, which finished 2-1 in the Serie A giants’ favour with the help of Randal Kolo Muani’s goal in injury time.

Woltemade featured for a full 90 minutes in the game against the Spanish side and he claimed that Thursday’s game to be the best so far he has played in Juventus’ colours.

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Although the Newcastle loanee admitted that he can do better, he added that getting on the scoresheet always brings confidence.

“I think tonight I played my best game for Juve”, Woltemade said via Italian daily Tuttosport.

“I did some good things, and I can do better, but I am happy with the goal, as goals always give you confidence.

“I want to keep pushing forward.”

Woltemade scored his second goal in the Europa League this season, but he has yet to find the back of the net in Serie A.

Italian journalist Gianni Visnadi recently claimed that Woltemade was a desperate signing for Juventus, who failed to secure their desired targets, and the Newcastle loaned out star will now be looking forward to proving his doubters wrong by showing his quality at domestic level.