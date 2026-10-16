WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo has insisted that he has no regrets about joining the Bhoys and has hailed them as a ‘special club’.

Bernardo arrived at Celtic in September 2023, initially joining the Scottish club on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Benfica, with the move later made permanent in August 2024.

Celtic secured the 24-year-old on a five-year deal for £3m, a move that was considered a shrewd piece of business at the time.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Despite being handed chances to prove himself, the midfielder struggled to establish himself as a regular at Celtic and failed to make significant progress at Parkhead.

Earlier this year, a former Celtic player urged the Bhoys to offer him more playing time, but the call did not lead to a change in his situation.

Bernardo joined Polish side Gornik Zabrze on loan in August during the summer transfer window, with the deal including an option to buy.

The midfielder later revealed his reasons for leaving the Scottish side, insisting that playing football is his priority.

Club played for Benfica Pacos de Ferreira Celtic Gornik Zabrze Clubs Paulo Bernardo has played for

However, Bernardo reflected positively on his time at Celtic, insisting that he has no regrets about his spell at the Scottish club and describing it as a ‘special club’.

He stressed that the club’s true stature can only be fully appreciated by those who have played for them, highlighting the unique experience of representing the Scottish giants.

The Celtic loanee also pointed to the lasting connection former players maintain with Celtic, noting that many continue to attend matches even after leaving the club, which he believes reflects the special atmosphere and identity surrounding the side.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Zero Zero, he said: “I think it was a very good experience, I have no regrets whatsoever.

“The club is a special club, I have no doubt about that.

“And I think only those who actually play for Celtic and experience what it’s like to play for Celtic truly understand the greatness of the club and understand why many players or former players continue to go to see games and feel that it really is a different place from others.

“The fans are fantastic, the Celtic fans are the club.”

Bernardo has been featuring regularly for Gornik Zabrze, but if the Polish club do not trigger the option to buy then he will be back at Celtic next summer.

The 24-year-old will have been a keen observer on Thursday evening when Benfica took on Celtic in the Europa League, with the game finishing 4-1 in favour of the Portuguese outfit.