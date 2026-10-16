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Fenerbahce star Marco Asensio ‘reacted negatively’ refused to join the squad for the Champions League meeting with former club Aston Villa after learning of manager Ismail Kartal’s selection decision, it has been claimed in Turkey.

On Wednesday, the Europa League winners thrashed the Yellow Canaries 6-0 in front of their home supporters at Villa Park in a Champions League league phase clash.

The emphatic victory lifted Aston Villa to third in the standings, with six points collected from their opening two games in the Champions League.

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N’Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku were named among Fenerbahce’s substitutes due to fitness concerns, while Asensio was said to have been left off the flight to Birmingham as a precaution amid a knee injury.

However, it has now emerged that there may have been more to the Spanish attacking midfielder’s absence from the travelling squad than initially suggested.

According to Turkiye Newspaper (via Turkish outlet Takvim), Asensio refused to feature after discovering that he would start the Champions League clash on the bench and ‘reacted negatively’.

The 30-year-old is understood to have trained with the team during their final session before reacting to the news that Ismail Kartal had favoured Irfan Can Kahveci over him.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Asensio was also understood to have maintained his stance despite attempts by the management to change his mind.

The former Villa star has made just three appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring twice, but has missed several games for Fenerbahce due to a hamstring problem.

His previous meeting with Unai Emery’s side came in January during the Europa League group phase, when the sides played out a draw in a competition Villa ultimately went on to win.

The incident will now be for Fenerbahce to address, while Asensio will hope to put it behind him and turn his attention to the weekend clash with Alanyaspor as he looks to return to action.

Being omitted against one of his former clubs in the shape of Aston Villa looks to have been a tough pill for Asensio to swallow.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will be keen to carry the momentum from their emphatic win into tomorrow’s meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.