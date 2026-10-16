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Wolves defender Kieran Trippier has urged calm following a difficult run of results for the Old Gold and is keen for the side to keep going to push through the tough period.

The Old Gold secured the right-back on a free transfer following his summer exit from Newcastle United, tying him down to a two-year contract as they geared up for their Championship campaign.

Although a knee injury ruled Trippier out of several matches, he has still accumulated 436 minutes across seven appearances this season.

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Wolves are next in action against Burnley tonight at Turf Moor, with Cesar Peixoto’s side looking to arrest a slide after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Those setbacks have left the Midlands outfit outside the playoff places, sitting tenth in the Championship table after nine rounds.

Assessing life in the Championship, Trippier pointed to his experience in the division, insisting that he understands the fluctuations over the course of a campaign.

The Wolves star also called on those around the club to maintain a calm outlook through the current difficulties, stressing the value of experienced players like himself in keeping spirits high.

Club played for Manchester City Barnsley Burnley Tottenham Hotspur Atletico Madrid Newcastle United Wolves Clubs Kieran Trippier has played for

Trippier told BBC Radio WM: “I’ve played many years in the Championship.

“I know what it’s all about, the ups and downs in football.

“The key now is to keep calm and stay positive.

“You just have to stand up and get though moments like this.

“It’s all about people like me staying positive about the place.”

Following their trip to Turf Moor, the Old Gold will embark on a run of three consecutive home fixtures at Molineux, presenting Peixoto’s men with an opportunity to make up ground in the league standings.

They will want to do that on the back of having scored a positive result at Burnley though.

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin recently pointed out Wolves’ need for additional firepower up front.

Meanwhile, David Moller Wolfe, who left Molineux on a temporary deal during the summer, has expressed his desire to turn his current spell at Hamburg into a permanent move.