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Former Aston Villa star Stephen Warnock is impressed with the quality in Unai Emery’s squad and believes Villa can now start to climb the Premier League table.

Aston Villa have recovered from a tough start to the campaign and beat Newcastle United 1-0 at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Emery has had to rebuild the squad and just two of the side he started at Newcastle also started the same fixture last season.

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The only goal of the game came from summer signing Johan Manzambi and pushed Aston Villa up to 12th in the league standings.

It was just their second league win of the campaign, but on the back of a 6-0 destruction of Fenerbahce in the Champions League, signals a real building of momentum at Villa Park.

Former Villa man Warnock feels there is still sense that given the large player turnover, a host of stars are still learning what Emery wants.

He does though thinks Aston Villa have a superb squad, namechecking Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson and Ibrahim Mbaye, and is sure they can start to rise up the Premier League table.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“I think there is an element with new players coming into the team they are still learning how to play the style of Unai Emery”, Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 live (17th October, 19:25).

“However, we saw it there with some of the additions – Manzambi brilliant, Jackson brilliant, Mbaye off the bench sensational.

“They’ve got the players in this squad to really climb the league now.”

Aston Villa will have to wait for their next Premier League clash though as they must switch their focus on the Champions League, with Norwegian side Viking the visitors to Villa Park on Wednesday evening.

They will then play host to Manchester City, who could well see a huge amount of points deducted this term following the Premier League’s guilty verdict against them for breaking league rules, which they are appealing.

Bournemouth then host Aston Villa at Dean Court in the EFL Cup, a competition Emery may well feel his side could potentially win.