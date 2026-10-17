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Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has praised Florian Wirtz for his off the ball work, which he feels regularly goes unnoticed.

Wirtz has been the subject of major criticism since he arrived at Anfield on a transfer fee worth £116m, with the German struggling to impact games.

There have been real questions raised over how long Liverpool will persist with Wirtz, but he has had a good few days in a red shirt.

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Wirtz provided an assist in Liverpool’s 6-3 drubbing of LASK Linz in the Champions League on Wednesday and then provided another on Saturday as the Reds won 2-1 at Brentford.

Despite Andoni Iraola using all his five substitutes in the capital, Wirtz clocked the full 90 minutes in the Premier League clash.

Thompson feels Wirtz put in a hard working performance, especially off the ball.

He stressed that the German always does put in hard work off the ball, which often is not recognised.

German level First cap U15 2018 U16 2018 U17 2019 U21 2020 Senior 2021 Germany levels Florian Wirtz has played at

“He always does [put in a lot of good work off the ball]”, Thompson said LFC TV (17th October, 16:52).

“It doesn’t get rewarded as such, but he’s been very good.”

Wirtz will now look to keep his positive form going when Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

While the German still has some way to go to win over his doubters, Iraola will count his last two performances as positive steps in the right direction.

The Spaniard though will also have to manage Wirtz’s game time, with Liverpool facing a busy period a crucial matches ahead.

Following the Villarreal game, Liverpool host Brighton and Arsenal in the Premier League and Chelsea in the EFL Cup, with a run of four consecutive matches at Anfield.

Inside Futbol recently looked at five clubs who would have suited Wirtz better than Liverpool in terms of how they play.