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Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has joked about his lack of popularity with Whites fans after one included him in a list of the top 50 most hated people in history.

Marsch was appointed as the head coach of Leeds in February 2022 following the departure of the legendary Marcelo Bielsa.

The American manager helped the Whites secure their Premier League status despite being in the relegation zone going into the final matchday.

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The 52-year-old tactician was unable to replicate that success in the following season and was eventually sacked in February 2023 after a string of poor results.

However, his removal as head coach did little to improve Leeds’ situation, as the Whites were relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

A former Premier League striker insisted that the Yorkshire club could have avoided relegation had they not sacked Marsch, but his standing amongst Leeds fans has continued to be poor.

One Leeds fan edited a list of the top 50 most hated people in history on X and it was spotted by Marsch.

Statistic Number Games 37 Wins 11 Draws 10 Losses 16 Win percentage 29.7 Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United record.

The fan slotted Marsch in at number 35 in the infamous list.

The former Leeds boss took a light-hearted dig at the Whites supporters, joking that the fans have too much time on their hands.

Check out number 35. I’d say Leeds fans have a little too much time on their hands!🤣🤣 — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) October 17, 2026

Marsch wrote on his X: “Check out number 35.

“I’d say Leeds fans have a little too much time on their hands!”

The American manager is currently the head coach of the Canada men’s national team, where he has already led his side to their first-ever World Cup knockout stage appearance.

Meanwhile, Leeds, who are in their second season back in the Premier League, are doing well under Daniel Farke.

They are currently seventh in the Premier League table and were unbeaten until their last game, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Farke’s men are set to host Manchester United on Sunday, with the Whites keen to get back to winning ways.

A former Leeds star has urged the Whites to avoid unnecessary risks against Manchester United, although he would welcome a fiercely contested encounter when the Red Devils travel to Elland Road.