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Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Chelsea for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson.

Moyes has instilled a real sense of solidity in his Everton side and they remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

Only Brentford and Manchester City have also gone unbeaten over six games in the league this term, but unlike both, Everton have struggled to score many goals.

While Manchester City have netted 16 times and Brentford have scored 12 times, Everton have managed just eight goals across their six games.

Two of those came last time out when they played out a 2-2 draw with Hull City and Moyes will be well aware that Everton will need firepower today.

Scoring goals has not been an issue for Chelsea, who have 15 goals from their six league games, and Everton are likely to need to score at least twice today if they want to at least avoid defeat.

The two sides last met at the Hill Dickinson in March this year and Everton ran out 3-0 winners, a result Moyes would surely love a repeat of today.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Chelsea today is Jordan Pickford, while at the back Moyes selects Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, where Everton will need to be competitive, Moyes picks James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Merlin Rohl and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

Moyes has options off the bench if he needs to change his Everton lineup vs Chelsea at any point and they include Brennan Johnson and Christian Norgaard.

Everton Lineup vs Chelsea

Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Rohl, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, O’Brien, George, Dibling, Norgaard, Johnson, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham