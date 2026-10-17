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Newcastle United legend John Anderson believes just one shot on target against Aston Villa tells the story about a lack of Magpies quality.

Matthias Jaissle’s side welcomed Aston Villa to St James’ Park looking to bounce back from a damaging 4-1 loss at Coventry City on Monday night.

They were short throughout though as the Premier League game finished 1-0 to Aston Villa, thanks to a goal from Johan Manzambi in the 36th minute.

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While ball possession between the two teams was fairly even and there was little to choose between the number of shots taken, Villa had three shots on target and Newcastle just one.

For Anderson, having just one shot on target at home is poor and he believes there is a lack of quality, rather than a lack of effort, for Newcastle at the moment.

“You can’t question the commitment, the desire and the work rate, it’s all there and they keep going to the death”, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“It’s just the lack of quality at this moment of time.

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“One shot on target at home says all you need to know. To have only one shot on target at home, it’s a poor stat.”

Jaissle used just three of his five substitutes during the course of the 90 minutes, introducing William Osula and Bazoumana Toure in the 56th minute and then throwing Dan Burn on as a striker at the death.

With a lack of real firepower on the bench, questions could well be asked about Newcastle having loaned out Nick Woltemade.

The German is on loan at Juventus and scored in their Europa League win over Celta Vigo in midweek.

Woltemade insisted after the match that the clash was his best in a Juventus shirt so far.

Inside Futbol recently assessed Newcastle’s stars out on loan and whether they could still have a future at the club.

Jaissle will look to try and get Newcastle back on track next weekend when they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League.