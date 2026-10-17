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Fixture: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Matthias Jaissle has picked his Newcastle United lineup and substitutes to welcome Unai Emery’s Aston Villa outfit to St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

Following a bright start, there is a real microscope on Jaissle at Newcastle, with two away 4-1 defeats in the last three games raising concerns about the Magpies.

Sandwiched between those losses was a 2-1 win over Hull City at St James’ Park and Jaissle will want home comforts to boost his side today.

That is likely to be easier said that done with the visitors arriving on the back of a superb 6-0 thumping of Fenerbache in the Champions League.

In recent seasons it was Newcastle needing to make sure there would be no hangover from a Champions League night, but Jaissle has work on his hands to bring back that scenario.

Newcastle did beat Aston Villa 3-1 on the last meeting between the two clubs, an FA Cup contest in February this year.

However, Villa won 2-0 away at St James’ in January, which marks the most recent league meeting between the clubs.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Aston Villa this evening is Lukas Hornicek, while at the back to keep the goalkeeper safe, Jaissle picks Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Newcastle go with Nico Gonzalez, Joelinton and Joe Willock, while Harvey Barnes, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Yoane Wissa lead the attacking threat.

Jaissle has options off the bench if he needs to make changes to his Newcastle United lineup vs Aston Villa during the 90 minutes and they include Sean Steur and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Aston Villa

Hornicek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Joelinton, Willock, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo, Wissa

Substitutes: Pope, Schar, Bamba, Osula, Toure, Steur, Murphy, Burn, Dedic