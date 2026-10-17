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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed how he joked with Ao Tanaka after finding the midfielder wearing gloves during training, telling him he is not his international team-mate, Aston Villa‘s Zion Suzuki.

Tanaka was tipped to leave during the summer window following suggestions that he was open to an exit, but he stayed put.

There were indications that the Whites were also willing to part ways with Tanaka, with a return to Germany emerging as a possibility.

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However, a summer exit failed to materialise, leaving the midfielder at Elland Road to continue his role in Farke’s plans and he is highly rated by the German.

The 28-year-old has remained a trusted figure for the Yorkshire outfit, accumulating 419 minutes across seven appearances so far.

The Japanese international has also set up goals against Brighton and Newcastle United, providing an added threat in the final third.

Now, Farke revealed Tanaka’s tendency to be excessively hard on himself, explaining that the club have worked to boost his confidence and remind him of his qualities, with the midfielder responding impressively in recent matches.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Leeds boss also recalled finding Tanaka wearing gloves during training this week in 25 degrees, joking to the midfielder that he is no Suzuki before making him continue the session without them.

Farke said at a press conference: “Ao Tanaka is always overcritical with himself, not happy with himself, ‘I need to improve, I need to improve’ and sometimes needs an arm round his shoulder and tell him how good he really is.

“This is what we have done with him and he was excellent in the last games and in top shape.

“This week I spotted him when it was 25c coming out with gloves anyhow.

“I told him ‘you’re not Suzuki or a goalkeeper or whatever so don’t think right now you can do it soft or however’.

“I took the gloves in and he trained without gloves.”

Tanaka will be in line to meet his Japan team-mate Suzuki on Boxing Day, when Leeds head to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

More immediately, Leeds face a significant test on Sunday when they host Manchester United at Elland Road, with Tanaka looking to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Former Leeds star Dominic Matteo has already expressed his desire to see tackles flying in against the Red Devils.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Farke also provided injury updates on Joe Rodon and Dan James, addressing their availability for the occasion, with Rodon still out but James in with a chance.