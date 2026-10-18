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Andy Halliday believes Celtic attacker Benjamin Nygren has improved his game this season, after an already impressive term last year.

Nygren found the back of the net twice in Celtic’s 7-1 demolition of Hearts at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

It was an impressive performance from Martin O’Neill’s side as they bounced back from a Europa League loss in Portugal against Benfica in style.

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Hearts were already 5-1 down at the break and Nygren was a key man throughout as he completed the full 90 minutes of the league clash.

Nygren is aware of the high expectations at Celtic and recently insisted that they are part of the reason he chose to sign for Celtic.

Former top flight star Halliday is an admirer of what Nygren brings to the pitch and noted his strong performances for Celtic last season.

Halliday believes that Nygren has actually improved this season by adding more to his game, especially around the opposition penalty box.

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He said on BBC Radio Scotland (18th October, 17:19): “20 goals I think he finished up with last season, which is worth its weight in gold given the area of the pitch he plays in.

“He’s started in a similar vein this year.

“I think he has actually added a little bit more to his game this year as well.

“I think he has looked really intricate in and around the area.

“The start of the season I thought the combination play between him and [Camillo] Duran and him and [Kasper] Hogh for the first three or four games was excellent.”

Celtic will return to Europa League action on Thursday evening when they welcome Spanish side Celta Vigo to Parkhead and Nygren will be keen to get on the scoresheet once again.

While Europe continues to be a focus for Celtic and O’Neill, staying on top of the domestic tree is also key and the Bhoys’ next Scottish Premiership game comes next Sunday, away at Hibernian.