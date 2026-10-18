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Former Premier League midfielder and Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart thinks that Crystal Palace star Quinten Timber is not good enough to play in the number 10 or 8 role and must focus on life as a defensive midfielder.

The 25-year-old central midfielder was a hot topic in the summer transfer window with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were on his trail but he ultimately joined Pierre Sage’s Crystal Palace from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Timber has clocked eight appearances for Crystal Palace so far and was recently included in the Netherlands squad for their Nations League games.

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He did not have the most memorable international break and following a draw with Germany, journalist Valentijn Driessen labelled Timber the worst Dutch player on the pitch.

Netherlands boss Xavi handed Timber another start against Greece, but he was substituted at half-time with the Dutch team trailing 2-0; it finished 2-2.

Van der Vaart has been far from impressed with Timber and believes the midfielder would like to operate closer to the opposition box, however the ex-Tottenham man does not think he has the skills for the role.

The former midfielder believes Timber needs to focus on being the best defensive midfielder he can be, as that is a role in which he can flourish.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

“He needs to focus on one thing. He would like to be a number 10 or 8″, Van der Vaart was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Utrecht Fans.

“But he is not good enough for that and he thinks he is too good to play as a defensive midfielder.

“He needs to make a choice.

“I think he should win the ball back and play it to the boys who can actually deliver the pass.

“He should then focus on a different position in a defensive role.

“I think he could become a brilliant player that way.”

Timber started in Crystal Palace’s 5-0 defeat in the Premier League at the hands of Brighton on Sunday, but was brought off at half-time.

Palace were 3-0 down at the break and then conceded twice more to make for a miserable outing on the south coast.

Timber will now have to switch his focus to the Europa League, where Crystal Palace are in action away at Besiktas on Thursday evening.

All eyes will also be on whether he is included in the Netherlands squad for November’s international break and what role he is given by Xavi.