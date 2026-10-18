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Celtic summer target Balasz Toth could well be available on a free transfer next summer as Blackburn Rovers are struggling to get him to sign a new contract, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hoops chased a new number 1 goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and were hugely keen on Hungarian shot-stopper Toth.

It was even suggested they had agreed a fee with Blackburn for Toth, though that talk was quickly shot down and the Bhoys did not proceed due to the costs involved.

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Instead Sam Johnstone arrived on loan from Wolves, but he has failed to dislodge Viljami Sinisalo from the spot between the sticks at Parkhead.

Given Johnstone’s loan status and lack of impact, Celtic could well be in the hunt for another goalkeeper soon and Toth may well be firmly in their thoughts again.

The Bhoys may then take encouragement from the news that Blackburn are struggling to secure Toth on a new deal.

His contract at Ewood Park runs out next summer and Toth is stalling on committing to Rovers.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The Hungarian goalkeeper is aware that he could well have the option of a big move in the summer and wants to see what clubs come in for him.

A move to Celtic for Toth could well be hugely appealing and it would also make sense for the Bhoys too on a free transfer.

Toth made 35 appearances for Blackburn over the course of last season and has already featured nine times for the Ewood outfit in the current campaign.

He played in Blackburn’s 3-2 loss away at West Brom in the Championship on Saturday, a game where Rovers raced into a 2-0 lead by the 12th minute, but ultimately succumbed as the Baggies grabbed an 89th minute winner.

Johnstone still has time to revive his Celtic spell and push to replace Sinisalo between the sticks, but the Bhoys would need to agree a fee with Wolves to keep him permanently, while at the age of 33 he may well not be a long term option.