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Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Leeds suffered their first setback of the campaign last weekend with a loss away at Arsenal, but the feel-good factor remains around the club following a positive season so far.

The Whites’ success back in the Premier League has been built on the back of positive Elland Road form and they will fancy their chances against a Manchester United team struggling under Michael Carrick.

Carrick’s side lost away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, a result which came on the back of two successive league draws.

Leeds have picked up three more points than Manchester United so far and a victory today would extend that advantage to six points, with just seven games played.

Despite Leeds having had the better season so far, Whites boss Farke will not underestimate the visitors, who played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last term.

Given the derby nature of the clash, Leeds legend Dominic Matteo has advised the Whites to take a physical approach this afternoon, without losing their heads.

James Trafford is in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United this afternoon, while as the three centre-backs, Farke picks Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi and James Justin.

As the wing-backs this afternoon, Leeds go with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Midfield will be a crucial battleground and Leeds have Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach to trust in, while the attacking threat comes from Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to change his Leeds United Lineup vs Manchester United at any point then his options off the bench include Harry Wilson and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United Lineup vs Manchester United

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, Wilson, Bahoya, Nmecha