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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has warned about the perils of the Whites qualifying for Europe before they are ready as a club for it.

The Whites continued their positive start to the campaign on Sunday by going toe-to-toe with Manchester United at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Both sides played out a 1-1 draw, which leaves Leeds sitting in a lofty seventh spot in the Premier League table following seven games.

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Given Manchester City could well suffer a huge points deduction after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules, a verdict they are appealing against, Leeds could effectively just have five clubs above them at the moment.

With Sunderland having qualified for the Europa League last term, many feel there is no reason why Daniel Farke’s rapidly improving side cannot do what the Black Cats did.

But with Sunderland 19th in the Premier League, they stand as a warning over what the demands of European football can do to a club, with it having been an all too familiar pattern for sides in the past.

Leeds legend Newsome has his doubts over whether the Whites are really ready as a club to qualify for Europe and insists if it did happen, huge recruitment would be needed in the summer.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (18th October, 16:29): “Is this football club ready for European football? I’m not too sure it is.

“I think sometimes it can be a bit of a burden.

“The biggest thing I could say about this club at the moment is if there is anything they want to build or improve on it’s probably strength in depth.

“And that will get tested if you do get into European football.

“So do you really want to go and test yourself at that level? If they did then there would have to be a hell of a lot of recruitment in the summer.

“It’s a long way off, we are only seven, eight games into the season, but it is a place you want to be.

“It’s fabulous, looking forward to Premier League matches every week and it’s heading in the right direction.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke and the Whites players would surely grab the chance to play in Europe if it presented itself this season, while they will also want a deep FA Cup run.

Farke led Leeds to the semi-final of the FA Cup last term in what was a hugely impressive run which sparked real hopes of a major trophy.