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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome feels if Lukas Nmecha does want to leave the Whites then the club will need to start looking for a replacement and let the German ‘disappear’.

Nmecha was signed in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer from German side Wolfsburg, who did offer him fresh terms, but heavily based on performances amid his injury issues.

He arrived at the same time as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had also been plagued by injury issues, leaving some wondering whether Leeds should have been signing two injury prone strikers.

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Calvert-Lewin though has remained largely injury free and Nmecha has seen his game time suffer majorly as a result, with Calvert-Lewin the preferred striker.

His contract at Leeds expires next summer and though the Whites are open to agreeing fresh terms, Nmecha is hesitant about committing and is eyeing a potential exit.

Newsome is unsurprised that Nmecha is unhappy with his game time and thinks that is only natural for any player.

The Leeds legend is clear that if Nmecha does want to go then the club need to plan for his replacement and then just ‘let him disappear’.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (18th October, 16:25): “He’s probably disappointed because DCL’s minutes on the pitch have been far superior to what we expected.

“He’s been fit the majority of the time hasn’t he? He’s got lots of minutes.

“So Nmecha’s going to be disappointed.

“Of course he wants to play. Every footballer wants to play, but you also know where your position is in the team and in the squad.

“Does he want to leave and go elsewhere? If you do [think so] then you start making provisions, you start looking elsewhere and getting ready to bring people in and let him disappear.”

Whether Nmecha is eyeing next summer or even the January transfer window to depart is unclear, but Leeds were expected to bring in a new striker in the summer window, which they ultimately did not do.

Instead the Whites snapped up winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt with an obligation to buy, though the Frenchman has so far hardly featured.

He was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.