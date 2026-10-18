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Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Richarlison could yet return to Vasco da Gama’s radar, as the Brazilian side are currently in the market for a strong striker.

The 29-year-old has been frozen out of Tottenham’s first team after a deadline-day move to Everton collapsed, despite the two clubs coming close to an agreement, with Richarlison ultimately refusing the switch.

Trabzonspor subsequently expressed interest in the Brazilian, but a move to the Turkish outfit failed to materialise, while United Arab Emirates side Al Shabab also saw their approach rebuffed by Tottenham after submitting a bid for the forward.

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Vasco da Gama also entered the race, hoping to bring long-time supporter Richarlison back to Brazil on a deal structured around several instalments.

However, it is understood that talks fizzled out after the striker once again failed to agree personal terms.

However, according to Brazilian outlet Torcedores, the Tottenham outcast could yet return to the Brazilian club’s agenda as they look to strengthen their attack, as his ‘name remains a possibility’.

Vasco are keen to bring in a striker who can improve their attacking output and provide greater depth in the final third, with the Spurs attacker remaining a possibility as they plan for the future.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, sitting just three places above the relegation zone, the club will need to improve their precarious league position before the next transfer window, as Richarlison is unlikely to favour a move if they drop down a division.

Despite being left without Premier League minutes this season, the 29-year-old has maintained his fitness by featuring for the Under-21s in the group stage of the EFL Trophy, where he also found the net.

The 29-year-old was also praised for staying behind after the game against Cheltenham Town to pose for photographs with supporters and sign autographs.

Roberto De Zerbi’s senior squad, meanwhile, are still waiting for their first league win of the season and have travelled to Marbella for warm-weather training, leaving the Brazil international behind in England.

Whether Vasco da Gama revive their interest in January remains to be seen, with Richarlison expected to depart N17 in the winter window.