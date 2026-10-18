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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has admitted that ‘there’s a bit of envy’ when watching other teams play in Europe, but has stressed that his side can now succeed domestically.

The Gers had a poor start to their campaign as they crashed out of Europe after failing to qualify for the Europa League and then the Conference League.

The Light Blues were knocked out of the Europa League by Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok, losing 3-2 on aggregate, before suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat to Czech side FK Jablonec to miss out on the Conference League.

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McInnes admitted that there is ‘a bit of envy’ at watching other teams compete in Europe, but has emphasised that domestic success is the only way his side can give themselves something to feel good about, while acknowledging that having more time to prepare for matches does not guarantee results.

The Rangers manager highlighted the importance of concentrating on improving and winning games rather than worrying about what is happening elsewhere, adding that the approach has served Rangers well in recent weeks and that taking small steps and building momentum through victories must remain their priority.

Speaking in a press conference, he said: “Whenever you are asked to play, you have to try and win the game.

“We would rather be in Europe, and there’s a bit of envy watching last night, but in the same token, the only real benefit and feel good about yourself is if we can be successful domestically.

Opponents Competition St Johnstone (H) Scottish Premiership Hearts (A) Scottish Premiership Aberdeen (N) Scottish League Cup Rangers’ next three games

“We have longer to prepare, but it doesn’t guarantee us anything.

“I am more focused on the fight to improve and win the game.

“That serves us well and has done so in recent weeks, and that approach is to take small steps, win games and not be obsessed with elsewhere.”

Despite a poor start to their season, Rangers have been able to stabilise their league campaign.

The Gers have won six of their last seen Scottish Premiership games, including a win over Celtic, and have firmly put themselves back in the title picture.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee on Saturday night, Rangers next switch their attention to a visit from St Johnstone next weekend.

Elsewhere, it has been claimed in Turkey that Besiktas have ‘agreed on a transfer fee’ to sign Nicolas Raskin in the January transfer window, with Leandro Trossard playing a key role.

Whether that claim is accurate or not remains very much to be seen, but Besiktas did come close to signing Raskin in the summer.