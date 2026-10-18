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West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug has received praise from Werder Bremen team-mate Chuki, who believes the German ‘simply makes the difference’ in games.

The Hammers signed Fullkrug in 2024 after his impressive performances in Germany, not least for Borussia Dortmund, securing the striker for considerably less than the widely reported £27m fee.

However, his time at the London Stadium was hampered by injuries, while he failed to take the opportunities he was given, limiting his impact before he joined AC Milan on loan in January this year.

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The 33-year-old managed just one goal in 20 appearances for AC Milan, with the Italian club deciding against making his loan move permanent.

The German striker then secured another temporary move back to Germany, rejoining his boyhood club with the aim of rediscovering his best form, with little prospect for involvement back at West Ham.

Fullkrug has been in great form for Werder Bremen this season, having scored four goals in six Bundesliga appearances, along with also scoring in the German Cup.

The West Ham loanee recently praised the positive atmosphere at Werder Bremen, contrasting it with the resentment he believes has become increasingly prevalent in modern football.

Loanee On loan from Niclas Fullkrug West Ham Arthur Bayer Leverkusen Moussa N’Diaye Anderlecht Eren Dinkci Freiburg Youri Regeer Ajax Loanees at Werder Bremen

Chuki, Fullkrug’s team-mate at the Bundesliga club, praised the German striker as an ‘impressive team-mate’ who just makes the difference whenever he plays.

Speaking about Fullkrug to German magazine Kicker, he said: “He is an impressive team-mate.

“He simply makes the difference.”

West Ham are flourishing in the Championship without Fullkrug and currently look red hot favourites to make their stay in the second tier a short one.

Fullkrug being in superb form for West Ham is hugely positive, given next summer he will still have a year left on his London Stadium deal.

If the German can keep scoring and perhaps even secure a recall to the Germany squad under Jurgen Klopp, it would boost his transfer value.