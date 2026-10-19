Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

German journalist Alfred Draxler believes that West Ham United loanee Niclas Fullkrug could well be seeing his age counting against him when it comes to getting a call-up to the Germany squad.

West Ham signed Fullkrug in 2024 after his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund, securing the striker for considerably less than the widely reported £27m fee.

However, injuries and his failure to capitalise on the opportunities have meant his Hammers spell has been largely forgettable.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Now back in a familiar environment after signing for Werder Bremen on loan for the season, Fullkrug is shining.

The striker has made an impressive start to the season with Werder Bremen, scoring six goals in six Bundesliga appearances and adding another in the German Cup.

He was recently praised by his team-mate, who believes the German ‘simply makes the difference’ in games.

Fullkrug’s form has put him front and centre for a call-up to the Germany squad under Jurgen Klopp, but he was overlooked in the recent international break.

Attacker Age Derry Scherhant 23 Jonathan Burkardt 26 Nick Woltemade 24 Younes Ebnoutalib 23 Attackers in recent Germany squad

Draxler suggested that there are growing doubts over Fullkrug within the national team, pointing to comments from Rudi Voller and others which indicate that the striker could be considered too old to feature at the next major international tournament.

The journalist also suggested that Klopp is looking to develop a younger option for the future, further complicating the path for the Hammers’ loanee.

Draxler said via German outlet Sport Bild: “I think you can hear that in all the comments, including Rudi Voller and others, that they are of the opinion that Niclas Fullkrug may be too old for the national team in two years.

“I believe that Jurgen Klopp is now trying to build up a [side of] younger player[s].”

Draxler further suggested that Fullkrug is unlikely to be a key part of Klopp’s plans for the European Championship.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp has him firmly in mind for the European Championship.

“And that’s the criterion.”

With European Championship still about two years away, the Hammers’ loanee will have to be on a very impressive run throughout to be in contention for a spot in the national team.

While Fullkrug’s situation has improved at Werder Bremen, it remains to be seen whether the move will help him earn a place in the Germany national team.