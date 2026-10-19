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Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo has drawn comparisons between the demands of playing for the Reds and Barcelona, believing both clubs require players to deliver their best in every match.

The 27-year-old saw his standing diminish at the Camp Nou in recent seasons, prompting a summer switch to Merseyside on a season-long loan deal.

The move has so far worked in Araujo’s favour, with the Uruguayan becoming a regular fixture in Andoni Iraola’s side and winning favour the Liverpool fans.

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Across ten appearances, the defender has accumulated 647 minutes on the pitch, while also chipping in with a goal and an assist.

Araujo has also demonstrated his versatility across the backline, featuring at both centre-back and right-back when required.

Assessing his life at Anfield, Araujo revealed that Liverpool’s demands mirror those he experienced at Barcelona, stressing that at both clubs there is a real need to win games.

The centre-back also acknowledged that moving to the Premier League presents a fresh challenge but insisted he was determined to give his all from the moment he arrived, embracing the demands of representing Liverpool.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Asked whether it was easier to adapt to the demands of the Premier League as a defender, Araujo said at a press conference: “Coming to a club like Liverpool is not easy. There are those demands and responsibility.

“Personally, I had already experienced that at Barcelona and ultimately that is a huge club where there are huge demands where in every game you need to give your very best.

“You play well in one game, but you have to come back and do that again.

“I think that depends on the personality of each player and how they confront that challenge.

“Personally, I knew that it was a challenge coming to the Premier League, a new challenge.

“But from the first moment I arrived, I had no doubts that I had to give everything here.

“That’s how I live it, that’s how I experience it. I try to enjoy it.

“As I said, it’s not easy to be at big sides but that’s what we came to do and that’s the work we have to do.”

Liverpool hold an option to secure Araujo’s permanent signing for around €55m, though it is unclear whether the Reds have already decided they will trigger it.

Nevertheless, suggestions have already emerged that the Reds could exercise that option, encouraged by the Uruguayan’s positive adaptation to life at Anfield.

Liverpool are set to face Villarreal on Wednesday night, giving Iraola an opportunity to call on Araujo’s familiarity with the Spanish outfit, whom he faced during his time in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz will also be eager to build on his performances in the last two matches, having registered an assist in each outing, with Phil Thompson hailing the German for his work off the ball.