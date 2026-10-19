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Former Championship striker Aaron McLean believes Jarrod Bowen’s omission from England’s World Cup squad may have played a decisive role in West Ham United retaining their captain during the summer.

Following the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship at the end of last term, Bowen’s future became the subject of considerable speculation, with the winger linked with a departure from the London Stadium.

A move back to the Premier League initially appeared a strong possibility for the attacker, but he ultimately opted to remain in east London and spearhead West Ham’s bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

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Bowen’s decision to stay put has proven pivotal for the Hammers, who occupy second place in the Championship standings, with the winger leading the squad’s goal involvement charts.

The West Ham skipper netted eight times and registered six assists across 14 appearances in all competitions, underlining his influence in the final third.

Bowen’s six strikes in the Championship have also placed him among the division’s leading marksmen, further demonstrating his value to the Hammers.

McLean highlighted that West Ham have reaped the rewards of retaining Bowen over the summer, while suggesting that a place in England’s World Cup squad may well have led to an exit West Ham could not prevent.

Club Years Hereford United 2014 Hull City 2014-2020 West Ham United 2020- Jarrod Bowen’s career history

McLean also stressed that Bowen’s omission from Thomas Tuchel’s squad may have strengthened his resolve to stay at West Ham and drive their promotion bid.

The former Championship star wrote in a column for the BBC: “Jarrod Bowen has got eight goals and keeping him was probably the best thing that could have happened for West Ham.

“There were a lot of questions asked about him and if he had gone to the World Cup, and he was a regular in the England squad, I think maybe it might have been different.

“I think the fact he wasn’t selected was a huge reason why he was like, ‘No, I’m captain of this football club and and I want to help get them back to the Premier League’.”

West Ham’s next assignment comes against Southampton at home on Saturday, with Nuno Espirito Santo expected to rely heavily on Bowen once again for a positive result.

Back in April, former Leeds United captain Dominic Matteo praised Bowen for his commitment to the Hammers, with the winger contracted to the east London outfit until 2030.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen sporting director Clemens Fritz has voiced his desire to turn Niclas Fullkrug’s temporary deal into a permanent arrangement.