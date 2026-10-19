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Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Damien Comolli has taken on a new challenge after being appointed CEO and president of Italian outfit Pisa.

Comolli first stepped into football recruitment in 1992, beginning his career as a youth coach at Monaco before gradually moving into recruitment and executive roles that would take him across Europe.

His transition into English football came through Arsenal, where he joined as a scout and spent eight years, helping shape the club’s recruitment strategy.

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Tottenham Hotspur then offered the Frenchman another opportunity in England, appointing him as head of football operations in 2005, a position he held until 2008, as he set about reshaping the squad at White Hart Lane.

Comolli’s career then took him to Anfield in November 2010, when Liverpool appointed him as director of football as the club sought to strengthen their recruitment and rebuild the squad.

His spell on Merseyside coincided with several high-profile acquisitions, including Luis Suarez, Jordan Henderson and Andy Carroll, with the latter becoming the most expensive English player at the time following his arrival from Newcastle United.

However, Comolli’s association with Liverpool proved relatively short lived, coming to an end by mutual consent in April 2012.

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Since leaving Anfield, Comolli has continued to occupy senior positions at several clubs, most recently serving in executive roles at Juventus, where he held responsibilities as CEO and chairman before stepping away from his duties during the summer.

Now, Comolli is embarking on another assignment, bringing his extensive experience in recruitment and club management to Pisa, who have entrusted him with the dual roles of CEO and president.

The Frenchman has signed a three-year contract with the Serie B outfit, with the task of helping to provide the tools to get back to Serie A.

The January window will be Comolli’s first chance to make an impact.

Whether Comolli might look to do business with Liverpool or Tottenham in the new year remains to be seen.