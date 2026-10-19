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Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto has been handed a ‘lack of precision’ verdict by an Italian journalist following an assessment of his display for Fiorentina on Sunday.

The 22-year-old made his sixth appearance in La Viola colours against Como after completing his summer loan switch from Elland Road.

However, Gnonto was unable to retain his starting berth for Sunday’s clash, underlining his struggle to secure a regular place in the starting eleven.

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The Leeds loanee was introduced in the 63rd minute against Como, replacing Pedro Goncalves as the Tuscan outfit trailed 3-1 and sought a way back into the contest.

The Italian was unable to alter the course of the game, with Fiorentina eventually slumping to their fifth defeat of the campaign as it ended 3-1 to Como.

The result leaves Paolo Vanoli’s side languishing in 19th place in Serie A on just four points, further compounding their early season troubles.

Reflecting on Fiorentina’s Sunday outing, Italian journalist Tommaso Loreto gave his view that Gnonto struggled on the pitch, with an error and a lack of accuracy in front of goal undermining his display.

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Loreto wrote on Italian outlet Firenze Viola regarding the Leeds loanee’s display: “He comes in making a mistake and when he tries to shoot he lacks precision.”

Another Italian journalist also took issue with Gnonto’s approach last month, calling for the winger to offer a greater vertical threat in his play.

A coach who worked with the Italian during his academy years has also acknowledged that Gnonto has not developed as much as anticipated, given the potential he displayed at the time.

Gnonto himself admitted that several areas of his game require improvement, although he believes he has made physical progress since arriving in Florence.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin completed the full 90 minutes for Fiorentina against Como on Sunday.

However, Dragusin remains under scrutiny amid Fiorentina’s defensive shortcomings, with a former La Viola star recently revealing he does not like the Romanian.