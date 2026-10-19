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Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has taken another light-hearted dig at Whites fans after a supporter recently included him on a list dubbed the 50 most hated people in history.

The Yorkshire club appointed Marsch as their manager in February 2022 after bringing Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure at Elland Road to an end.

He helped the Whites avoid relegation from the Premier League, securing their top-flight status despite the club entering the final matchday in the relegation zone.

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The American manager failed to maintain that level of performance in the 2022/23 campaign, leading Leeds to dismiss him in February 2023 following a run of disappointing results.

His departure failed to turn the club’s fortunes around, with Leeds ultimately dropping into the Championship at the end of the season.

A former Premier League striker argued that Leeds could have avoided relegation if they had retained Marsch, but the American’s reputation among the club’s supporters remains poor.

One Leeds fan added Marsch at number 35 as he edited a list of the 50 most hated people in history.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Marsch took a light-hearted dig at the Whites supporters at the weekend as he responded to the fan edit, joking that the fans have too much time on their hands.

Now, the former Leeds boss has joked again by sharing a list dubbed the 50 most loved people in history, which includes a mix of names, and insisted Marcelo Bielsa should be on it.

I’ll help the Leeds fans out. Here is where you can put Marcelo Bielsa. Good point against the scum!!💪💪 https://t.co/omVT3FxSoC — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) October 19, 2026

He wrote on X: “I’ll help the Leeds fans out. Here is where you can put Marcelo Bielsa.

“Good point against the scum!!”

Bielsa has always been praised by Leeds fans for transforming the club’s culture and helping the Yorkshire club end their 14-year Premier League exile.

The Whites, under Bielsa, finished in the top half of the table in their first year back in the Premier League, further highlighting the manager’s excellence.

Leeds have made a positive start to life back in the Premier League, with Daniel Farke guiding the Whites through their second consecutive top-flight campaign.

They are currently seventh in the table after recently playing a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

The Whites are now set to face Sunderland, who are struggling with poor form, this weekend and will be keen to get back to winning ways.