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Juventus have ‘no break clause’ that would allow them to cut short Newcastle United star Nick Woltemade’s loan spell, with the striker set to remain in Turin until the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

After seeing his stock fall at St James’ Park, Woltemade embarked on a new chapter with the Italian giants on a season-long loan during the summer, hoping to rebuild his reputation.

However, his spell in Turin has yet to provide the anticipated breakthrough, with the attacker struggling to establish himself in the Bianconeri team.

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The 24-year-old is still waiting for his first Serie A start for the Old Lady, having made all five of his appearances in the competition from the bench without making a decisive impact.

His Europa League outings, by contrast, have offered greater encouragement, with Woltemade finding the net in both of his appearances in the competition, having started each game.

Amid his struggles to secure a regular place in Turin, suggestions have emerged that Juventus could terminate his loan prematurely and send him back to Tyneside if his performances fail to improve.

Juventus would then move to bring in another striker in January.

However, Juventus would need Newcastle to agree to terminate the loan early because there is no break clause they can trigger, and it is suggested the Bianconeri are planning with the German for the full season.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Whether the situation might change and Juventus approach Newcastle about an early termination remains to be seen, but the Magpies would need to give the green light.

As of now, should the German fail to make meaningful contributions, he could find himself restricted to a limited role in Turin, which would not be welcome for Woltemade.

Juventus return to Europa League action against Rennes on Thursday, with Woltemade hoping to retain his place in the starting lineup for a third consecutive appearance in the competition and add to his European goal tally.

Recently, Fabio Capello offered his assessment of Woltemade and outlined how the Turin giants could get the best out of the forward.

Meanwhile, an Italian journalist last week slammed the striker as falling below the historic standard required to play for the Bianconeri.