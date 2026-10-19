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Former Leeds United striker Michael Bridges believes the Whites are ‘blessed’ to have centre-back Tarik Muharemovic at the club.

Leeds secured Muharemovic’s signature from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo in July for €34m, with the defender committing to a five-year contract at Elland Road.

The Bosnian has been a regular in Daniel Farke’s starting lineup since his arrival, featuring from the start in every league match and contributing two assists.

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The 23-year-old has already impressed a Leeds legend, who praised the centre-back’s composure on the ball and stressed that the defender has justified the fee paid for his services.

Another Whites legend described him as a ‘nice lad’ and suggested that his character aligns with the club’s recruitment priorities.

Muharemovic played the full 90 minutes on Sunday against Manchester United, providing the assist for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Bridges lauded Muharemovic, describing the defender as a ‘special player’ and highlighting his ability to read the game and defend effectively, while also possessing the pace to deal with opposition attackers.

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He also praised the defender’s distribution, singling out his left foot and ability to play both short and long passes, while stressing that the defender has the vision to pick out options that others might miss.

The former Leeds star is of the view the club are blessed to have Muharemovic on the books.

Speaking on LUTV (11:31), he said: “I just think he’s a special player. He’s quality.

“He reads the game so well.

“Not only does he defend well, he has pace. The distribution with that left foot of his is like a wand.

“He can play low passes, he plays high passes, he sees things, and then he’s even got the audacity to have a little jink and a dink to do the fake, which even threw me.

“I went for the little dummy. Mate, that’s a special player.

“We are blessed to have him.”

With a significant part of the season still remaining, Farke will hope Muharemovic can maintain his form and help Leeds push for a European place.

However, a Leeds legend has warned the Whites against qualifying for European football before the club are sufficiently prepared to handle its demands.