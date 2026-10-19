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Spanish journalist Andres Garcia has insisted that Birmingham City striker Marvin Ducksch ‘would not have solved anything’ for Valencia, amid a huge struggle for goals at Los Che this season.

Birmingham signed Ducksch from Werder Bremen in August 2025, but he was widely tipped to move on from St Andrew’s in the summer.

The 32-year-old was frustrated by Blues’ failure to win promotion to the Premier League and was eager to leave the club.

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Ducksch had interest from several sides, but heading into deadline day it was Valencia who were working overtime to bring him to Spain.

Los Che felt they were advanced with a move, however ultimately it did not get over the line and Ducksch remained at Birmingham.

Valencia are struggling in La Liga this season and have already had a managerial change, with ex-Mexico boss Javier Aguirre taking charge.

Scoring goals is a huge issue for Valencia and the played out a 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla on Saturday in La Liga.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

There has been a line of thought that had Valencia have landed Ducksch, that might have helped in attack, but Garcia insists that the German ‘would not have solved anything’.

He detailed the little impact Ducksch has had at Birmingham so far this season to back up his view that Valencia have missed nothing by not signing him.

Garcia wrote in Spanish daily Super Deporte: “Only six goals in nine games. The club knew it could happen, so they tried until the last minute to sign a striker.

“Would the signing of Marvin Ducksch have changed anything?

“The answer is no.”



Garcia continued: “The German striker, who came very close to becoming a Valencia CF player in the final hours of the summer transfer window, has not scored a single goal in the first eleven rounds of the Championship, the English second tier.

“His involvement at Birmingham City has also been almost negligible.

“The numbers speak for themselves: six appearances, none as a starter, just 69 minutes on the pitch, zero goals and zero assists.”

Valencia currently have Harvey Elliott on loan from Liverpool, but he had a limited impact and got just 16 minutes off the bench against Athletic Bilbao.

Los Che could well decide to go back in for Ducksch when the January transfer window opens, though new boss Aguirre may have his own ideas over who the club should look to sign.