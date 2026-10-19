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Leeds United legend Jermaine Beckford has pinpointed Kevin Danso as a weakness in Sunderland’s defence, admitting he would have relished facing the Tottenham Hotspur loanee as a player.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds hosted Manchester United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and had to settle for a point after the contest ended 1-1.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half goal helped preserve Leeds’ unbeaten home record this season, keeping Farke’s side in seventh place.

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The Whites travel to the Stadium of Light on Sunday to face Sunderland, who currently occupy a place in the relegation zone after a poor start.

The Black Cats head into the fixture on the back of four consecutive Premier League defeats, the latest a 2-0 loss away to Bournemouth, in which Danso was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Beckford identified the Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s physicality as an area Leeds could have looked to exploit, stating that he would have relished the chance to come up against the central defender.

He suggested that Calvert-Lewin would also have been keen to test the Austria international, believing the 28-year-old had weaknesses that the frontline could target.

Fixture Date Lech Poznan (A) 22nd October GNK Dinamo (H) 5th November Jagiellonia Bialystok (H) 26th November Sunderland’s next three Europa League fixtures

Beckford admitted that Danso’s absence through suspension following his red card against the Cherries was disappointing from that perspective.

The former hitman said on LUTV (12:50): “Danso, I would love to play against him, and I know Dom [Calvert-Lewin] would have been chomping at the bit to play against him as well.

“Because there’s a mistake there.

“He doesn’t quite like all of the physicality.

“There are weaknesses that you can exploit.

“So it’s a little bit disappointing from that perspective.”

Danso has started every league match for the Black Cats since arriving on Wearside, but with the Tottenham Hotspur loanee set to miss the Leeds fixture, he could return to action in Sunderland’s Europa League clash against Lech Poznan midweek.

Regis Le Bris’ side have made a far stronger start in Europe, taking all six points from their opening two games despite sitting 19th in the league table.

The 28-year-old was praised following his debut and has an option in his loan deal to make the move permanent next summer, although the club’s top-flight status could prove crucial to those plans.

His parent club, meanwhile, find themselves in a similarly precarious position, languishing in the relegation zone and still searching for their first league win of the season.