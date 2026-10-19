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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Coventry City for this evening’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are still without a win in the Premier League this season and De Zerbi will view this evening as the perfect opportunity to break that duck.

And he needs to, with Tottenham rock bottom of the Premier League table, with three points from their opening six league matches.

Victory tonight would move Tottenham out of the bottom three, although De Zerbi will ideally be focusing just as much on performances as results at this early stage of the season, with a belief the wins will follow.

Coventry City though cannot be taken lightly, with Frank Lampard’s men having thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 last Monday and before that headed to Nottingham Forest and won 1-0.

Tottenham though have encouraging signs too, with De Zerbi liking the courage he saw at Manchester United.

And former goalkeeper Rob Green believes Tottenham are now starting to boss games for longer periods.

Tottenham however must prove their progression, starting tonight against Coventry.

De Zerbi confirmed in the run up to the match that Savio is out injured with a muscular issue, while Lucas Bergvall is also absent.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Coventry City tonight, while at the back De Zerbi selects Tosin Adarabioyo, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees the Tottenham manager go with Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray and James Maddison, while Omar Marmoush and Mohammed Kudus support Dominic Solanke.

If De Zerbi needs to shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Coventry City at any point tonight then he has options off the bench to do it, including Conor Gallagher and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Coventry City

Kinsky, Adarabioyo, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Gray, Maddison, Kudus, Marmoush, Solanke

Substitutes: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Tel, Fernandes, Kulusevski, Davies, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett