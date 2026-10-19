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Former Leeds United striker Michael Bridges has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur worry him more than Sunderland, ahead of the Whites preparing to play both in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, Leeds welcomed Manchester United to Elland Road, with the two sides sharing the spoils after playing out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

The result lifted Daniel Farke’s side to seventh in the Premier League table, level on ten points with Brentford and Everton.

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Leeds are next set to face Bournemouth and Sunderland away from home before hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road next month, as they bid to continue their progression.

Spurs have just managed to get their first win of the season, edging out Coventry City 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night.

Bridges feels that the Lilywhites are beginning to find their rhythm in recent matches, creating more opportunities in the final third as Roberto De Zerbi’s players become more accustomed to their roles and responsibilities.

He added that the frustration surrounding Spurs appears to have eased, making them a greater concern than Sunderland, whose smaller squad are feeling the strain of European commitments.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The 48-year-old is of the view that Leeds have a good chance of taking three points against the Black Cats, with Dan Ballard’s injury and a suspension affecting Sunderland, but would be happy to settle for a draw against Tottenham.

Bridges said on LUTV (13:50): “I’ve seen a turn in Spurs this season over the last few matches, where they’re in the groove.

“They’re getting so many final-third opportunities, and they’re starting to tick.

“You can see De Zerbi now, the frustration’s gone.

“Some of the players are understanding the roles and responsibilities.

“That game worries me more than going to Sunderland because I see Sunderland travelling around Europe, and the smaller squad they have is affecting them.

“With the suspension and Dan Ballard being out injured, I think we can go there and get three points.

“However, with the Spurs game, I’d be happy to take a draw.”

Tottenham had a spell at a warm-weather training camp in Spain prior to the Coventry City game and De Zerbi will hope it brings much more than just victory over the Sky Blues.

Before facing Leeds, Tottenham are due to take on Chelsea and Crystal Palace.