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Former Premier League star Steve Nicol has identified James Maddison as a key figure for Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season, citing his quality in the final third.

On Monday night, the Lilywhites secured their first Premier League win of the season, beating Coventry City 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after taking seven games to register their first three points.

Maddison made his first league start in nearly 18 months following an ACL injury that had kept him sidelined and broke the deadlock early in the first half with a stunning strike from outside the box.

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It was also the first time Tottenham had taken the lead in a Premier League game all season.

The result lifted Spurs out of the bottom three and into 16th place, taking their points tally to six.

Nicol explained that returning to action after an injury presents a mental challenge as well as a physical one, despite the preparations made by the club’s coaching and medical staff.

He noted that, while the necessary work had been done to ensure Maddison was physically ready, a player can only truly assess his condition once he steps onto the pitch.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Nicol also stressed the quality the attacking midfielder can bring to Spurs in the final third, an area where he believes the club have lacked a decisive edge throughout the season.

The former full-back said on ESPN FC (4:16): “Well, I think absolutely it’s a mental thing in terms of the physical state.

“There’s no question that, with all the coaching staff, all the medical staff, the whole thing, they were, from a physical standpoint, ready.

“As a player, you’re never sure until you step on the field, and we know exactly how Maddison felt because that real touch of quality is what has been missing from Spurs in the final third all season long.”

Nicol added that the 29-year-old’s ability to improve Tottenham’s attacking output makes him a key figure for the remainder of the campaign.

“There’s no question James Maddison, between now and the rest of the season, is going to be key because they are right now struggling for quality in the final third, and absolutely he can deliver it.”

Tottenham’s next assignment is a London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Xabi Alonso’s side enjoying an impressive campaign and occupying a place in the top four.

De Zerbi will be hoping Maddison can help his side defy the odds against the Blues and build on their first league win of the season to gain some much-needed momentum.