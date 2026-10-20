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Former Championship defender Sean Morrison has predicted that Birmingham City are genuine promotion contenders if they maintain their current momentum through to the new year.

Chris Davies failed to guide Blues into the playoff places last term despite the significant investment made following their arrival in the Championship.

Back in April, former striker Sam Parkin even suggested that a change in the St Andrew’s dugout could be on the cards over the summer, although Davies ultimately kept his job.

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That decision appears to be paying dividends, with Birmingham enjoying an impressive start to the new campaign and occupying fourth place in the Championship with 20 points.

After eleven rounds of action, Blues have suffered just one defeat, underlining their consistency as they look to maintain their push towards the top of the table.

Davies’ side are also on a five-game unbeaten run and have kept opponents at bay in their last three outings, further proof of their strong credentials.

Assessing Birmingham’s prospects, Morrison said their recent performances have demonstrated that they have the quality to compete for promotion this season.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Morrison also acknowledged that injuries and other setbacks could affect their campaign, stressing that sustaining their current momentum until the new year and strengthening key areas of the squad would leave them well placed to mount a serious challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The former defender said on EFL All Access when asked whether he sees Birmingham as genuine contenders for promotion: “From what I’ve seen in the last six, seven games, I think so, yes.

“I think they’ve looked really great.

“It’s a long, long season, injuries and different things can happen.

“But if they can keep this momentum going up until at least new year and then see where they are at and look to strengthen certain areas to really have a big push towards the end of the year, they’re definitely going to be up there.”

Blues’ next two Championship fixtures are both away from home, with trips to Cardiff City and Lincoln City providing a test of their recent form.

Last month, Parkin also highlighted signs of a clear shift in Birmingham’s approach, with Davies’ side now looking to build on that progress as the season unfolds.