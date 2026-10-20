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Former Everton winger Pat Nevin has insisted that avoiding relegation should remain the Toffees’ focus amid suggestions they could target Europe.

David Moyes’ side welcomed Chelsea to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, hoping to preserve their unbeaten Premier League record this season.

However, the encounter brought that run to an end as the Blues claimed a 2-0 victory, handing Everton their first defeat of the campaign.

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Pedro Neto’s brace proved decisive for Xabi Alonso’s side, leaving the Merseyside outfit to reflect on their first setback of the season after going eight games without defeat.

The Toffees now occupy eighth place in the Premier League standings, with ten points accumulated from their opening seven fixtures.

Nevin recounted an exchange with an Everton supporter at the Chelsea fixture, who sought his assessment of the Toffees’ chances of winning the game and mounting a challenge for a top-six finish this season.

The former Toffee, however, believes that despite their encouraging start, steering clear of relegation should be the club’s foremost priority rather than setting their sights on European qualification.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The former Everton winger wrote in his BBC newsletter: “I was at Hill Dickinson Stadium to see Everton lose their unbeaten record at the weekend.

“Beforehand, an understandably biased Toffees fan asked me if I thought they could win and even manage a top-six finish this season.

“I picked my jaw up from the floor and answered: ‘It has been a good start, but avoiding relegation should still be the real focus’.”

Moyes will likely be setting his sights much higher than a relegation battle, but he has only one recognised senior striker at his disposal in Thierno Barry, following a disastrous end to the summer transfer window.

Everton now face another demanding assignment, travelling to the Emirates to take on Arsenal at the weekend.

The Toffees will then turn their attention to the EFL Cup, where Newcastle United await, with Moyes’ men aiming to keep their cup ambitions alive by securing a place in the next round.

Barry has recently opened up about his ability to create goalscoring chances, with the striker keen to maintain that aspect of his game in the upcoming fixtures and help Everton embark on another unbeaten run.