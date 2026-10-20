Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski has praised Roberto De Zerbi, describing the manager as ‘amazing’ and expressing his eagerness to continue working under the Italian.

The Sweden international made his first appearance off the bench under De Zerbi on Monday night, coming on against Coventry City in front of the home crowd during Spurs’ 3-1 win.

The 26-year-old finally returned to the pitch after 526 days out, having undergone knee surgery in May 2025 following an injury.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

He spent the entirety of last season on the sidelines recovering, with Sweden’s national team doctor describing the injury as difficult to treat shortly before his hopes of representing his country at the World Cup were ended.

Kulusevski expressed his admiration for the new boss, describing De Zerbi in glowing terms and making clear that he enjoys working with the Italian.

The Swedish forward also expressed his eagerness to continue working under the 47-year-old, with hopes of building on their time together.

Kulusevski was quoted as saying by The Tottenham Independent: “He’s amazing.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“I like him a lot and I can’t wait to keep working with him.”

The 26-year-old revealed that he feared his comeback might not be possible just a couple of months ago, even telling those closest to him to prepare for that outcome.

However, the Spurs attacker never lost belief, working ten hours a day behind the scenes to make his return possible.

“No, never [did I lose belief].

“It seemed impossible.

“I had to tell my closest ones it might not work out, just a couple of months ago, but in my heart, I always knew it would work out.

“I kept working, 10 hours every day when no-one is watching, so when everything was impossible and everyone gave up, I never gave up because of this that happened today.”

The Swede covered 1.7 km during his time on the pitch and even recorded a 100 per cent passing accuracy, offering encouraging signs on his return to action.

The victory lifted Tottenham to 16th in the Premier League table on six points, moving them out of the relegation zone.

A London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge awaits Spurs this weekend, with the Blues occupying the top half of the table after a strong start to the campaign.

Kulusevski will hope to build on his return with further minutes against the west London side, having scored against the Blues the last time he faced them.

Whether De Zerbi will throw him into what is likely to be an intense encounter remains to be seen and a more realistic next taste of action for Kulusevski might be the meeting with Crystal Palace on 31st October.