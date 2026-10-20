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Swiss journalist Florian Raz has assessed Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi’s potential, stating that he will ‘get better’ and adding that, with ‘luck’ on his side, he could become the greatest Switzerland international of all time.

In July, the 21-year-old joined Villa after the club hijacked a move to Newcastle United, with Manzambi brought in to fill the voids left by the departures of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans.

Manzambi had to wait for his debut due to an injury sustained after World Cup duty, where he scored three goals and provided two assists across Switzerland’s four matches.

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Under Unai Emery, he finally made his debut in September and has since recorded two goals and two assists for the Villans.

Raz backed the suggestion that the 21-year-old could become Switzerland’s greatest-ever player, pointing to the range of qualities he already possesses and recalling Blerim Dzemaili’s view that the country have never had a player quite like him.

He contrasted Manzambi’s potential with the qualities of Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, highlighting what has made both players so influential for Switzerland.

When asked on the podcast Forza! whether the Villa midfielder could become Switzerland’s greatest-ever player, Raz admitted: “But yes, we have already said this a few times.

Club Years Freiburg 2024-2026 Aston Villa 2026- Johan Manzambi’s career history

“Blerim [Dzemaili] said that Switzerland has never had such a player, not just in terms of quality.

“And I think he confusingly has many qualities already.

“Otherwise, you can say with Shaqiri: super dribbling, super left foot.

“If he only plays defensively, he would do a little more.

“Granit: insanely good vision, tackling rate, heading, maybe missing a bit of speed.”

Raz also praised Manzambi’s pace, dribbling ability and shooting, adding that he expects the young player to improve further, while expressing his belief that the 21-year-old could eventually reach a level that sets him apart in Swiss football history.

“Manzambi is fast, he dribbles, and he has a good shot.

“It will certainly get even better.

“I have a feeling.”

Raz concluded that time will tell whether the Villa star becomes Switzerland’s greatest-ever player, with future generations potentially looking back on him as the best the country has produced.

“So, wow, yes.

“A long answer to say yes, probably.

“If we’re lucky, yes.

“Let’s watch him right now, and in 30 years or in 15 years, we will say this was the best we’ve ever had.”

With Viking FK next up in the Champions League, the 21-year-old will have another opportunity to underline his growing importance to Emery’s side after registering a goal and an assist in his only appearance in the competition so far.