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Commentator Adam Pope has praised the passing abilities of Leeds United defenders Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic admitting it is an aspect of their game he really likes.

The Whites have been on an impressive run in the ongoing Premier League season and are currently sitting seventh after seven games.

Given Manchester City have been found guilty of breaching Premier League rules over a sustained period, a verdict they are appealing, Leeds could even effectively be sixth in the table.

Daniel Farke’s defenders, particularly the new arrivals, have played an important role in the side’s positive results.

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Leeds operate with a three-man defence that allows their defenders to push forward and contribute to attacks.

On Sunday, Farke started James Justin, Elvedi and Muharemovic against Manchester United, with the Whites playing out a 1-1 draw.

Muharemovic provided the assist for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser in the 51st minute, showing another aspect to his game.

Pope has spotted the passing that Muharemovic and Elvedi do during games.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Ethan Ampadu Tarik Muharemovic James Justin Nico Elvedi Leeds United’s centre-back options

He highlighted the defenders’ willingness to play quick forward passes to attackers dropping into space, while also praising their ability to break opposition lines and help the Whites progress up the pitch.

The commentator further highlighted the aggressive approach in their passing, suggesting that the defenders are keen to move Leeds forward whenever the opportunity arises, while acknowledging that their tackling has been another positive aspect of their performances.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (27:25), he said: “Do you know what I thought was really good from the sort of three defenders, particularly from Elvedi and Muharemovic, was their passing.

“I thought the intent to pass quickly into, say, DCL, whoever dropped out from the front line was good, and they’re willing to break a line as well, and I really, really like that.

“I think they’re sort of aggressive in their thinking in terms of trying to get Leeds forward when they can, and that really impressed me, as well as their tackling.”

Muharemovic and Elvedi both arrived at Elland Road last summer and have established themselves as important players in Farke’s set-up.

A former Leeds striker recently claimed that the Whites are ‘blessed’ to have Muharemovic at the club.

Farke will again rely on the duo to secure all three points when Leeds face a struggling Sunderland this weekend.

However, a former Leeds United hitman has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur concern him more than Sunderland as the Whites prepare to face both sides in the coming weeks.