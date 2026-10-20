“I’m not so sure.”

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Tony Pulis admits he is not yet sure that West Ham United are a level above the rest of the Championship sides despite their red-hot form.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made a strong start to life in the Championship, occupying second place after eleven rounds of action, with 22 points to their name.

At the weekend, the Hammers edged past Swansea City thanks to a goal from Divine Mukasa, leaving them just one point behind the Swans at the summit.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The east London outfit have avoided defeat in their last nine Championship outings, underlining their consistency and growing momentum as the campaign goes on.

With 30 goals to their name, West Ham have outscored every other side in the division, while their defensive record also ranks among the strongest in the league, further highlighting their all-round effectiveness.

However, Pulis remains unconvinced by the Hammers’ overall performances despite their strong results, while acknowledging that they have been delivering the essentials required to win matches through defensive solidity and an ability to find the net.

Pulis also stressed that, although West Ham are likely to secure promotion, he remains unsure whether they are significantly stronger than their Championship rivals, questioning whether they have demonstrated enough superiority over the rest of the division so far.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The former Championship boss said on The Managers: “I’ve watched West Ham a couple of times and they haven’t been over convincing in respect to the game and control of the games.

“But they’ve won games.

“They’ve got that little bit of quality at both ends of the pitch which you need; you need to keep clean sheets, you need to score goals and they are doing that.

“But have I been absolutely convinced that they are a step above everything and everybody else? I am not so sure at the moment.

“I think hand on heart they will get promoted, but are they that much better than the rest of the Championship teams?

“I’m not so sure.”

West Ham’s next two Championship fixtures will take place at the London Stadium, where they will be targeting maximum points against Southampton and West Brom to extend their unbeaten run.

Skipper Jarrod Bowen has played a pivotal role in the Hammers’ impressive form, with former Championship striker Aaron McLean recently pointing out how beneficial retaining the winger has proved for the club.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen sporting director Clemens Fritz has already indicated his wish to turn Niclas Fullkrug’s loan move into a permanent deal.