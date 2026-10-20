Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United need to get Harry Wilson up to speed as he can be a game changer, in the view of commentator Adam Pope.

The Yorkshire giants signed the former Fulham forward on a free transfer in July, making him one of their first additions of the summer after attempting to recruit him a year earlier.

Before the Wales international arrived at Elland Road, he was backed to be a ‘cracking addition’ to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, the 29-year-old is yet to establish himself at the Yorkshire club, as he has failed to register a goal contribution in five Premier League appearances and is not getting handed starts by Daniel Farke.

A Leeds legend has urged the winger to improve after a disappointing start to life at the club.

Wilson was left on the bench in the Premier League clash on Sunday against Manchester United, where the Whites secured a 1-1 draw.

Pope questioned whether Leeds have a player capable of changing a game through individual quality, using Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes as examples of the kind of match-winners other sides can call upon beyond set-pieces.

Club played for Liverpool Crewe Alexandra Hull City Derby County Bournemouth Cardiff City Fulham Leeds United Clubs Harry Wilson has played for

However, he does believe Wilson could be the solution in that regard and is keen to see Leeds get the Wales international up to speed quickly.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (10:24), Pope said: “You look at Man Utd. You’ve got top bin specialists, whether it be Rashford, whether it be Fernandes.

“What have Leeds got that can change a game like that, that’s not a set piece with [Anton] Stach?

“And it’s Wilson. Once he is up to speed.

“And that’s the bit that Leeds don’t have right now, isn’t it, that can go and win a game for them out of nothing.”

Wilson was Fulham’s leading Premier League scorer last season, contributing ten goals and seven assists, and Leeds will hope he can deliver similarly impressive numbers this term.

He will need to step up soon though, with others now firmly ahead of him in Farke’s pecking order.

The Whites sit seventh in the table after seven Premier League games and will aim to return to winning ways at the Stadium of Light.

The Yorkshire club will look to secure all three points against Sunderland, who are currently at the bottom of the table.