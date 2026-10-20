Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tony Pulis has told Newcastle United fans they need to realise that Matthias Jaissle is operating with a much weaker team than Eddie Howe had, though he does not expect the German to get much sympathy.

Howe resigned from his post as Newcastle boss in the summer after growing unhappy at the prospect of continually losing key players.

Newcastle turned to someone with no experience of managing in a major league in Europe when they appointed 38-year-old former Al-Ahli boss Jaissle to take charge.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

A summer transfer window that was very much focused on younger players shaped the squad Jaissle has to work with this season.

There are already some alarm bells ringing on Tyneside, with Newcastle brushed aside by Leeds United in a 4-1 loss, while Coventry City also beat the Magpies 4-1.

Then on Saturday, Aston Villa ran out comfortable 1-0 winners at St James’ Park.

Jaissle is coming under pressure, with questions now being asked about whether he is the right boss for Newcastle.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Pulis though believes the Newcastle supporters need to understand that the club have sold their best players, something Howe anticipated, and as a result have a much weaker team to put on the pitch.

“They’ve got rid of half their team. They’ve got rid of players who made them what they were when Eddie was manager”, Pulis said on The Managers.

“The supporters have got to realise the team they are putting out is nowhere near as strong as it was under Eddie.

“Eddie had five years to put a structure in place, a team in place, that ended up being very, very successful.

“That’s all been taken away.

“I always thought it was going to be tough this year for him [Eddie Howe if he had stayed] because the expectations up there is above roof level, irrespective of what goes on.”

Pulis though does not believe that fans will offer Jaissle any sympathy.

“They turn up every week expecting to win and there is no sympathy given at all.

“The manager is going to have to be really strong because he’s going to come in for a lot of stick. The board will start getting some stick as well.”

Jaissle must now prepare his Newcastle side for a visit to Crystal Palace, who also have a manager under pressure in the shape of Pierre Sage.

Newcastle then switch focus to the EFL Cup, which they won under Howe, with a trip to play Everton on the agenda.